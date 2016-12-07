Trump describes Election Night jitters to donors; offers olive branch to critics

Story highlights Donald Trump spoke at a transition team fundraiser in New York

One source said Trump promised to make an announcement next week on secretary of state

New York (CNN) One month after his upset victory, Donald Trump described the emotional roller coaster ride he experienced on Election Night -- and confessed he was prepared to accept defeat -- in a lengthy speech Wednesday morning at a private fundraiser in New York City.

Two attendees who were in the room described to CNN the President-elect's mood as light-hearted, as he reveled in his unexpected win. But these sources also said Trump extended olive branches to his past critics, including President Barack Obama, his former rival Hillary Clinton, as well as the "Never Trump" crowd.

As hundreds of donors feasted on omelets, bagels, lox and fruit at a Manhattan restaurant, Trump joked that he believed his "career was over" on Election Day, according to one attendee, as he watched every analyst and pundit on television say it would be impossible for Trump to win. But as results trickled in, Trump would later come to the realization that he would become the country's next president.

Trump described recently telling his wife, Melania, at the end of an especially grueling day on the campaign trail that he was "at total peace with himself" and would "accept my fate" if he lost the election, because he genuinely believed that he could not be campaigning harder or attending more rallies.

