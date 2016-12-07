Story highlights Biden has been stoking speculation about running since Monday

He appeared to close the door Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday, "I have no intention of running" for president in 2020, the latest in what has been an eventful week for the vice president.

Biden said this after the Senate paid tribute to his work earlier -- and as he headed into a reception in the Capitol.

Biden stoked speculation this week that he might run for president -- something he did in 1988 and 2008 -- again. He told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on "The Late Show" on Tuesday night that he's learned to "never say never."

"I'm a great respecter of fate. I don't plan on running again. But to say you know what's going to happen in four years, I just think is -- is not rational," Biden said.

