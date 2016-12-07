Story highlights
- Biden has been stoking speculation about running since Monday
- He appeared to close the door Wednesday
Washington (CNN)Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday, "I have no intention of running" for president in 2020, the latest in what has been an eventful week for the vice president.
Biden said this after the Senate paid tribute to his work earlier -- and as he headed into a reception in the Capitol.
Biden stoked speculation this week that he might run for president -- something he did in 1988 and 2008 -- again. He told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on "The Late Show" on Tuesday night that he's learned to "never say never."
"I'm a great respecter of fate. I don't plan on running again. But to say you know what's going to happen in four years, I just think is -- is not rational," Biden said.
And on Monday, after he wrapped a Senate session, Biden teased reporters about running after he talked about how much he enjoyed working in the chamber over his long career there. CNN asked him jokingly if he planned to run for office again.
"Yeah, I am. I'm going to run in 2020," Biden responded. "I've enjoyed every minutes of my time here in the Senate. It's a great feeling to come back. I love this place."
Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the Senate before he became President Barack Obama's vice president in 2008.
Biden ran for president twice, but decided against another presidential bid this election cycle in a October 2015 news conference and eventually endorsed Hillary Clinton.