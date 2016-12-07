US aircraft carrier readies for ISIS fight

(CNN) On August 8, 2014, jets carried out the first American airstrikes against ISIS.

Those American warplanes flew from the USS George HW Bush, one of the Navy's 10 aircraft carriers.

Back then ISIS was making a lightning dash across Iraq and Syria, seizing town after town and threatening to wipe out entire communities of Iraqi minorities.

"Today I authorized two operations in Iraq -- targeted airstrikes to protect our American personnel, and a humanitarian effort to help save thousands of Iraqi civilians who are trapped on a mountain," President Barack Obama said at the time.

Now, more than two years and over 16,000 airstrikes later, the Bush and its crew are once again making preparations to head to the region. There, they will likely take part once more in the fight against the terror group.

A CNN crew got to fly out to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Wednesday and witness its pilots and crew train for their upcoming deployment to the region.

But this time around the US forces aboard could be facing a much different enemy.

Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, a suburb of Tokyo, Japan, on October 1, 2015. The Reagan is the fifth U.S. carrier forward deployed to Japan following USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), USS Independence (CV 62) and USS Midway (CV 41), according to the Navy. Click through the gallery to see more US aircraft carriers. Hide Caption 1 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) transits through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean Sea on June 13, 2016. Ike, the flagship of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. It could be used to support operations against ISIS in the Mideast. Hide Caption 2 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers A rainbow forms over the bow of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean on February 3, 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers A MV-22B Osprey, from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1, lifts off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on June 12, 2016. The V-22 Osprey is being tested, evaluated and is slated to be planned replacement for the C-2Q Greyhound as the singular logistics platform on an aircraft carrier for at-sea delivery of personnel and equipment. Click through the gallery to see other U.S. aircraft carriers. Hide Caption 4 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Tug boats maneuver the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James River during the ship's turn ship evolution on June 11, 2016. This is a major milestone that brings the country's newest aircraft carrier another step closer to delivery and commissioning later this year. Hide Caption 5 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers U.S. aircraft carrier classes – U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (left) and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Voltaire Gazmin shake hands on a Marine Corps V-22 Osprey as they depart the the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) after touring the aircraft carrier as it sailed in the South China Sea on April 15, 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers A photo illustration of the U.S. Navy's Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79). The ship's keel laying ceremony was celebrated Saturday, August 22, 2015, in Newport News, Virginia. The ship is expected to replace the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), scheduled for inactivation in 2025, in the Navy fleet. The newest Kennedy will be the second carrier of that name. The first John F. Kennedy (CVA-67) was the last conventionally powered carrier. It was decommissioned in 2007. Hide Caption 7 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) passes under the Friendship Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal on Dec. 14, 2015. The ship is conducting operations in the Persian Gulf, where Iran claims to have taken footage of the carrier using a drone. Click through the gallery for more images of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. Hide Caption 8 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman V. Sek, assigned to the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, applies a Christmas decal to an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in December 2015. Hide Caption 9 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is seen from inside its sister ship, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on August 7 off the coast of California as the two ships prepare for a "hull swap." Over 10 days in San Diego, much of the crew of each ship will transfer to the other. When completed, the Reagan will head to forward deployment in Japan, where the Washington had been. The Washington will head to Newport News, Virginia, for an overhaul. Hide Caption 10 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Sailors spell out #USA with the American flag on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf in late June 2015. When the Roosevelt leaves the Gulf sometime in October, the U.S. Navy will be without a carrier in the important region for two months. Hide Caption 11 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Three Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), top, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), center, and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) are pierside at Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego on June 12, 2015. The Vinson has just recently returned from a 10-month deployment. The Reagan is preparing for a move to Japan later this year and the Stennis was making a port call after steaming from its homeport of Bremerton, Washington. Hide Caption 12 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Sailors test the countermeasure washdown system on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during sea trials prior to returning to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk in late August 2015. Hide Caption 13 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday, March 11, for a scheduled deployment. The Nimitz-class carrier's departure was delayed for two days after marine growth clogged sea water intakes. Divers went into the 36-degree water to clean out the intakes and allow the ship to get under way. The cold water created a fog that made it seem the ship was in a cloud. Hide Caption 14 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, is seen near the coast of Indonesia in 2005. The carrier recently received a new anchor from the decommissioned USS Enterprise. Hide Caption 15 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Lightning strikes over the flight deck of the USS John C. Stennis, another Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, as the ship moves through the Persian Gulf in 2007. All of the Navy's 10 active aircraft carriers are from the Nimitz class, which started in 1975 with the commission of the USS Nimitz. Hide Caption 16 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Ranger (CV-61) arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1993. The Forrestal-class carrier, which featured in the movie "Top Gun," is to be scrapped this year. Hide Caption 17 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, a tugboat works alongside the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Saratoga on Thursday, August 21, in Newport, Rhode Island. The Navy has paid a Texas recycling company a penny to dispose of the Saratoga, part of the Forrestal-class of "supercarrier" vessels built for the Atomic Age. The carrier was decommissioned 20 years ago. Hide Caption 18 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Aircrew members are lifted from the flight deck of the USS John F. Kennedy during an exercise in 2002. The ship, which was decommissioned in 2007, was the only member of its class. Hide Caption 19 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers An F/A-18 Hornet launches from the USS Enterprise in 2007. The Enterprise, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was decommissioned in 2012. Like the John F. Kennedy, it was the only ship built in its class. Hide Caption 20 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The Kitty Hawk class was named for the USS Kitty Hawk, seen here departing Yokosuka, Japan, in 2008. At that time, the Kitty Hawk was the oldest carrier in the U.S. Navy and the only conventional-power aircraft carrier still in commission. It was decommissioned in 2009. Hide Caption 21 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Independence, a member of the Forrestal class that preceded the Kitty Hawk class, heads up the East River in New York in 1959. Hide Caption 22 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Helicopters sit on the flight deck of the USS Saipan during the mid-1950s. The ship was one of two members of the Saipan class. Hide Caption 23 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Midway, namesake of the Midway class of aircraft carriers, floats off the coast of North Vietnam in 1972. It was named after the Battle of Midway, when U.S. forces held back a Japanese attempt to take the Pacific atoll in 1942. Hide Caption 24 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Princeton, part of the Independence class, moves off the coast of Seattle in 1944. Hide Caption 25 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The Essex-class USS Franklin burns after being hit by a Japanese dive bomber in 1945. The ship was named after Benjamin Franklin and nicknamed "Big Ben." Hide Caption 26 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Wasp burns in the Coral Sea after being struck by three torpedoes from a Japanese submarine in 1942. The ship, the only one of its class, would ultimately sink because of the damage. Hide Caption 27 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers B-25 bombers sit on the deck of the USS Hornet in the Pacific Ocean in 1942. The Hornet, one of three carriers in the Yorktown class, was the ship that launched the bombers flown by Air Force Lt. Col. James Doolittle and his pilots during an air raid in Tokyo four months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It also was involved in the Battle of Midway. Hide Caption 28 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers Navy personnel work on board the USS Ranger circa 1942. The Ranger was the first ship to be designed and built specifically as an aircraft carrier. It was the only ship in its class. Hide Caption 29 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers There have actually been two aircraft carriers named after the Revolutionary War's Battle of Saratoga. The first USS Saratoga, seen here moving toward San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in 1945, was one of two members of the Lexington class of aircraft carriers. Hide Caption 30 of 31 Photos: U.S. aircraft carriers The USS Langley, the Navy's first aircraft carrier and sole member of its class, steams off the coast of Baltimore in 1924. Hide Caption 31 of 31

ISIS is desperately fighting to hold on to Mosul, its last city in Iraq, and anti-ISIS Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by US airpower, have come within 20 miles of the terror organization's self-declared capital in Raqqa, Syria.

It's a far cry from 2014, when ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in Mosul and analysts questioned whether the group's fighters might march on Irbil and Baghdad.

"The enemy has proven that they have some persistency to them," Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander of the Carrier Strike Group 2, told CNN.

"It doesn't surprise me that we are going back two and a half years later, we're going back with increased capabilities, and if we have to go back two years from now (we'll) go back with all new capabilities that they're not expecting to see," he added.

"The environment essentially hasn't changed since the George Herbert Walker Bush did the first strikes in 2014," he said, noting that strike group was well prepared to take over operations in the eastern Mediterranean from the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which is currently conducting airstrikes against ISIS.

"We'll be coordinating with them on lessons learned on how they conducted operations," Whitesell said, adding that he had been in close contact with his French counterpart.

"We're in correspondence now on how he is moving his ship and how he is operating his air wing," Whitesell continued. "He speaks the same language I speak when it comes to power projection."

The Bush is one of the newest carriers in the US fleet and the last of its type, with a complement of some 65 aircraft, including F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and helicopters.

It's a massive ship: At 97,000 tons and 1,092 feet, it is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall.

But this time around, not all the ships in the area will necessarily be on America's side.

The Russians have dispatched their own aircraft carrier, the Adm. Kuznetsov, to the waters off the coast of Syria, and boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps continue to harass US ships in the region.

Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi Shiite paramilitary fighters ride in a vehicle through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2. An offensive began in October to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country. Hide Caption 1 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on December 1. Hide Caption 2 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier searches a home for Islamic State militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr, near Mosul, on November 30. Hide Caption 3 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle with ISIS fighters on the front line near the village of Haj Ali on November 29. Hide Caption 4 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A man mourns during the funeral on November 27 of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles with ISIS in the town of Tal Afar. Hide Caption 5 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS. Hide Caption 6 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on November 24. Hide Caption 7 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier. Hide Caption 8 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers take a selfie on a Mosul street after retaking the area from ISIS on Tuesday, November 22. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes American and Kurdish troops. Hide Caption 9 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A member of the Babylon Brigades, an Iraqi Christian militia, stands guard at a monastery in the town of Khidr Ilyas, southeast of Mosul, on November 22. Hide Caption 10 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi girl waits with her parents to buy food behind the fence of the Khazir refugee camp on Monday, November 21. Hide Caption 11 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Sheep, blackened by smoke from burning oil wells, graze in Qayyara, Iraq, on Sunday, November 20. Hide Caption 12 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Workers assemble a water pipe in Qayyara to help put out an oil well fire that was started by retreating ISIS militants. Hide Caption 13 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19. Hide Caption 14 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19. Hide Caption 15 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18. Hide Caption 16 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Ripped trousers lie at the site of a suspected mass grave near Tall Adh-Dhahab, a village south of Mosul, on November 18. Hide Caption 17 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city People flee the fighting in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15. Hide Caption 18 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in Mosul on November 15. Hide Caption 19 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Civilians fleeing the war zone wait for their documents to be reviewed at a checkpoint near Bartella on Monday, November 14. Hide Caption 20 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village. Hide Caption 21 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13. Hide Caption 22 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13. Hide Caption 23 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants. Hide Caption 24 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11. Hide Caption 25 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11. Hide Caption 26 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10. Hide Caption 27 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10. Hide Caption 28 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10. Hide Caption 29 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS. Hide Caption 30 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9. Hide Caption 31 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8. Hide Caption 32 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8. Hide Caption 33 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7. Hide Caption 34 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7. Hide Caption 35 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7. Hide Caption 36 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7. Hide Caption 37 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 38 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6. Hide Caption 39 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6. Hide Caption 40 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5. Hide Caption 41 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people. Hide Caption 42 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5. Hide Caption 43 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi special forces advance on the outskirts of Mosul as an airstrike targets ISIS positions on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 44 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4. Hide Caption 45 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4. Hide Caption 46 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4. Hide Caption 47 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city. Hide Caption 48 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali. Hide Caption 49 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4. Hide Caption 50 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3. Hide Caption 51 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3. Hide Caption 52 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3. Hide Caption 53 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3. Hide Caption 54 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2. Hide Caption 55 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike. Hide Caption 56 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1. Hide Caption 57 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1. Hide Caption 58 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier guards the Bartella front on November 1. Hide Caption 59 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces fire artillery at ISIS targets on the Bartella front on November 1. Hide Caption 60 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31. Hide Caption 61 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31. Hide Caption 62 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31. Hide Caption 63 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31. Hide Caption 64 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30. Hide Caption 65 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014. Hide Caption 66 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30. Hide Caption 67 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30. Hide Caption 68 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29. Hide Caption 69 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28. Hide Caption 70 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27. Hide Caption 71 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27. Hide Caption 72 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27. Hide Caption 73 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26. Hide Caption 74 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26. Hide Caption 75 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26. Hide Caption 76 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur. Hide Caption 77 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26. Hide Caption 78 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere. Hide Caption 79 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25. Hide Caption 80 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25. Hide Caption 81 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24. Hide Caption 82 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24. Hide Caption 83 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23. Hide Caption 84 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23. Hide Caption 85 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day. Hide Caption 86 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 87 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22. Hide Caption 88 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area. Hide Caption 89 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22. Hide Caption 90 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed. Hide Caption 91 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20. Hide Caption 92 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. Hide Caption 93 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20. Hide Caption 94 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19. Hide Caption 95 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19. Hide Caption 96 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19. Hide Caption 97 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area. Hide Caption 98 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire. Hide Caption 99 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18. Hide Caption 100 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18. Hide Caption 101 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18. Hide Caption 102 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots. Hide Caption 103 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18. Hide Caption 104 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes. Hide Caption 105 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18. Hide Caption 106 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17. Hide Caption 107 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17. Hide Caption 108 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17. Hide Caption 109 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 110 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Hide Caption 111 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. Hide Caption 112 of 113 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16. Hide Caption 113 of 113

Speaking to CNN on the Bush's bridge, the ship's commanding officer, Capt. Will Pennington, told CNN that the crew was training to meet a range of threats, from violent extremists to increasingly capable forces belonging to other nations in the region.

Anti-piracy and humanitarian missions were also something the ship had to anticipate, he added.

"What we are out here doing is working hard to make sure that we are prepared to accomplish all of those missions," Pennington said.

This deployment will also see the approximately 5,000 men and women aboard away from their families for about eight months.

The personnel aboard sleep in tight quarters with some of the flight deck crews working 13- to 16-hour-long shifts in order to keep the decades-old aircraft fit to fight.

"Our sailors work really hard to ensure these airplanes are going flying," Capt. James McCall, the commander of the ship's air wing, told CNN.

"That's what makes this whole business hum, because the folks down here are turning wrenches, doing the hard troubleshooting and making sure that these assets are ready to go," he added.

After the training is completed, the crew members will have the chance to spend the holidays with their families before shipping out to the area of operations in early 2017, around the same time Donald Trump will become the nation's new commander in chief.

Dozens of jets practiced landing on the deck Wednesday, a procedure that is considered a challenging task for a new pilot. Because of its short runway, planes need to be decelerated by an "arresting wire" that is laid across the deck.

Visitors to the carrier aboard the C-2 Greyhound aircraft can feel their plane descending on approach and it touching down only to stop instantly as the plane halts after catching the wire. Some describe the experience as feeling like a crash landing.

Similarly on takeoff, a light comes on saying "prepare for catapult," while moments later passengers feel the effects of the catapult as the plane they're sitting in goes from a dead stop to 120 mph in about three seconds.

McCall said that about 100 pilots would participate in the day and night landings as part of what he called their "final exam before we deploy."