Fake news is domestic terrorism

Story highlights Cedric L. Alexander: We have been warned -- fake news can trigger real bullets

We all have a responsibility to weigh and consider the source before sharing online, he writes

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and director of public safety at the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. He is a former national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On the night before Halloween, October 30, 1938, the CBS radio network's Mercury Theatre of the Air broadcast an adaptation of H.G. Wells' novel "The War of the Worlds," about Martians invading the Earth. Directed by a young genius named Orson Welles, the radio drama was presented as actual news coverage of an invasion from outer space. Many listeners across the nation swallowed it whole. Genuinely terrified, they flooded police departments with panicked calls.

Cedric L. Alexander

The story was fictional, but the fear it produced was real. We laugh at this today, or appreciate its artistry as satire. The "Greatest Generation" may have been great -- but they were awfully gullible, too! We're much more media savvy than our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents ... or not. Look no further than the phenomenon of fake news -- false stories reported on the Internet and often amplified by social media. As someone who has spent a career in law enforcement, I can say without hesitation that fake news -- producing it and sharing it -- constitutes a very real threat to public safety.

Fake news can ruin reputations, lives, and careers. It can wreck businesses. It can be used to terrorize individuals, public officials, or anybody somebody doesn't like. It can influence elections. Fake news can even contribute to shaping decisions made by leaders of companies, institutions, government agencies, and the government itself. Fake news can kill.

On December 5, fake news propelled 28-year-old Edgar M. Welch as he drove from his home in Salisbury, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C. At 3 p.m., he walked into Comet Ping Pong , a popular pizzeria in the northwest quadrant of the nation's capital carrying a rifle. Some sources say he pointed it at a restaurant employee, but all that is known for certain is that he fired it. Whether he intended to kill, he thankfully hit no one. Police responded, and while much of the neighborhood was locked down, heavily armed officers took Welch into custody.

It is only by the grace of God that the rifle round fired by Welch found no human target in the busy family restaurant he invaded. But we have been warned: Fake news can trigger real bullets.