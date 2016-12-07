Formula E gets fan boost from pioneering explorer Bertrand Piccard

Story highlights Record-breaking aviator Bertrand Piccard speaks to CNN's Supercharged show

Swiss recently completed first round-the-world trip by a solar-powered aircraft

(CNN) He is a pioneering aviator and environmentalist with two record-breaking round-the-world trips to his name -- one aboard a balloon and most recently in the solar-powered aircraft, Solar Impulse 2.

Now, Bertrand Piccard is giving Formula E an uplift, lending his support to the all-electric race series.

Speaking on December's Supercharged show, the Swiss adventurer praised Formula E for leading the charge to make electric cars more practical and attractive.

Betrand Piccard at the controls of Solar Impulse 2.

"Formula E is for car racing, what Solar Impulse is for aviation," told Supercharged presenter, Nicki Shields.

"It's a new laboratory showing how clean technology can be sexy. It's not anymore about something that is boring and expensive, it's something that really attracts the awareness of people. It's spectacular."

