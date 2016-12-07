Aleppo: Syrian regime forces seize most of old city

Aleppo, Syria (CNN) Syrian government troops now control most of the neighborhoods in the old city of Aleppo after days of fierce fighting against rebel forces.

The opposition now only holds about a quarter of war-ravaged eastern Aleppo, residents and activists inside the city told CNN on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Syrian army had retaken the key neighborhood of al-Shaar and most of the neighborhoods in the old city of Aleppo, including Aghyor, al-Farafrah and Bab al-Hadeed, they said.

Activists with the Aleppo Media Center said some neighborhoods "fell by default because the rebel fighters withdrew from them."

Other neighborhoods had already fallen in recent days as government forces, backed by a brutal aerial bombardment, push into areas held by the rebels for more than four years.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped in the shrinking rebel-held portion of the devastated city. Food, fuel and medical supplies are almost exhausted and there is no safe route out.

Dozens have been killed daily in the strikes and crossfire between regime forces and rebels since forces began their push into eastern Aleppo on November 26, activist groups say.

Fleeing Syrians line up at crossing

Hundreds of exhausted Syrians pushing carts and carrying suitcases and plastic bags filled with their life's possessions waited Wednesday morning for buses to take them from eastern to western Aleppo.

Some who spoke to CNN at the main Maysaloon crossing described appalling conditions in eastern Aleppo in recent days and their terror at airstrikes in their neighborhood.

A CNN crew saw 25 people cross in 20 minutes, with more coming all the time, while others waited for buses.

A Syrian commander on the ground told CNN that more than 2,000 people had crossed through the Maysaloon crossing point since 10 p.m. local time Tuesday night.

"We have suffered a lot," said a man in his early 60s who was traveling with eight members of his family and asked not to be named.

"We've been deprived of food -- the amount of bread we were being given wasn't enough to feed my family," he said. "My vision has been affected by the lack of food."

A loaf of bread was given to each two members of his family every three days, which wasn't enough to feed them, he said.

One of the man's sons was hit by shrapnel from an airstrike, but the man said his main concern was that his family members were going to starve if they stayed in eastern Aleppo.

Resident: Death better than fleeing to regime

Abdulkafi al-Hamdo, a teacher and father of a 9-month-old baby, is one of those trapped in the remaining rebel-held area under heavy bombardment.

"I get up (to) the sound of planes, feeling cold, not finding suitable food for breakfast and no clean water to drink. I go out to see my people in pain and fear," he told CNN via text message.

Many people "are dying without finding someone to bury them," he said.

Asked if he and his family would leave, he answered, "Where? Regime area? Death is much better. How can we go back to someone who killed our brothers, sisters and children?"

Al-Hamdo said his wife could no longer breastfeed and their baby is hungry and crying all the time. They feed her some crushed rice and bread dipped in tea, he said.

Ismail Abdullah, with the Syria Civil Defence, or White Helmets, volunteer group, said in a social media posting that civilians were now trapped in a small area where heavy bombardment was expected.

'Intense, continuous shelling'

Activists inside eastern Aleppo told CNN that heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes continued to pound the area on Wednesday. The shelling is continuous and intense and is not showing any signs of ceasing, they said.

Activists with the Aleppo Media Center said the regime "was able to capture the neighborhood of Tareeq al-Bab after capturing al-Muwasalt neighborhood, as well as al-Shaar, Karm al-Jabal and several neighborhoods in the old city of Aleppo such as Bab al-Hadeed, Aghyor, Bab al-Nasser, al-Bayada and Qadi Askar" after rebel forces withdrew.

AMC activists said regime forces had reached the Citadel in the old City of Aleppo, but not the main gate.

Syria's state-run news agency, SANA, reported that the Syrian army had "restored security and stability" to more than a dozen Aleppo neighborhoods in the past two days.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces are backed by Russia in their fight against the rebels, says they are "terrorists" who must be driven out to protect civilians.

UN resolution vetoed

Russia's Defense Ministry reported Wednesday that a Russian military officer, Col. Ruslan Galitsky, had died from injuries sustained when rebel fighters hit a residential area in Aleppo's government-held western section, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

Russia and China on Monday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Aleppo to allow desperately needed aid into the war-ravaged zone.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for safe passage for its humanitarian staff, but it said the Syrian government and its most powerful ally, Russia, have failed to guarantee that.