Israel's Knesset to vote on legalizing West Bank outposts

Story highlights Needs to be passed three more times by parliament

UN special coordinator urged voting against the bill

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's parliament is expected to vote Wednesday on the first reading of a bill that could legalize dozens of Israeli outposts in the West Bank.

Outposts are small unsanctioned communities which have sprung up in the West Bank in the last 20 years. Many are very close to existing settlements. The outposts are currently considered illegal under Israeli law, as well as international law.

The bill passed its first full Knesset test Monday when 60 lawmakers voted in favor at a preliminary reading, with 49 against.

It needs to be passed three more times by parliament before it becomes law.

The bill would allow settlers living in these outposts to remain in homes built on private Palestinian land. The original landowners would receive compensation.

Read More