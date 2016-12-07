ISIS hostage John Cantlie appears in propaganda video

Story highlights The last time Cantlie was seen alive was in a July ISIS propaganda video.

The newest Cantlie video appears to have been recorded within the last few days, Iraqi security officials tell CNN

(CNN) British journalist John Cantlie appears in a new ISIS propaganda video recently recorded in Mosul, Iraq, Iraqi security officials told CNN.

In the video, which was published Wednesday, a bearded Cantlie appears thin, wearing a heavy dark coat and black trousers. He describes how allied forces bombed four of five bridges that span the River Tigris and how the bridges' destruction has hurt residents of the city.

Cantlie also talks about the bombing of water pipes that supply large parts of the city.

The last time Cantlie was seen alive was in a July ISIS propaganda video. Iraqi security officials told CNN that the newest Cantlie video appears to have been recorded within the last few days.

In that video, an eight-minute recording, Cantlie is seen standing and speaking to the camera on the west side of the so-called "Old Bridge," a narrow steel girder structure that he says is the last passable bridge over the River Tigris that divides the city.

Read More