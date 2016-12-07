Aleppo girl Bana Alabed: Our neighborhood has fallen

Story highlights Girl tweeting inside eastern Aleppo says they are "trapped by bombs"

(CNN) The family of a 7-year-old girl who has captured the world's imagination with her heartbreaking tweets from Aleppo says the Syrian army has taken control of their area of the city.

Bana Alabed's mother, Fatemah, said on Twitter Wednesday that the eastern Aleppo neighborhood where they live had been captured by the Syrian regime.

Our house and area fall to the army. We are trapped under bombs that didn't stop since last night. - Fatemah #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 7, 2016

"Our house and area fall to the army," said the tweet, which was signed by Fatemah. "We are trapped under bombs that didn't stop since last night."

Syrian government troops now control most of the neighborhoods in the old city of Aleppo after days of fierce fighting against rebel forces.

Overall, the rebels now hold only about a quarter of war-ravaged eastern Aleppo, residents and activists inside the city told CNN.