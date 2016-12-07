Hundreds of snow geese die in toxic pit mine

Story highlights Thousands of geese landed in a dangerous Montana chemical pit

Hundreds have died, but officials aren't sure exactly how many yet

(CNN) About 10,000 snow geese descended upon what looked like a nice, quiet lake in Butte, Montana last week. But unfortunately for them, it wasn't a lake at all.

It was the Berkeley Pit, a chemical-laden death trap that used to be part of an open copper mine.

The pit's water is highly acidic and teeming with toxic stuff like arsenic and sulfuric acid, so the geese's ill-informed touchdown has sparked some urgent efforts from the local mining and environmental communities.

Now, the clock is ticking to save the birds.

Snow geese leave the Berkeley Pit.

