Hundreds of snow geese die in toxic pit mine

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 3:46 PM ET, Wed December 7, 2016

With its water dyed ruby-red from wickedly toxic chemicals left over from aggressive strip mining, the Berkeley Pit is the crowning jewel in the nation&#39;s largest contiguous Superfund site. Not so gross to look at, right? Brace yourself for the next photo.
Berkeley Pit, Butte, MontanaWith its water dyed ruby-red from wickedly toxic chemicals left over from aggressive strip mining, the Berkeley Pit is the crowning jewel in the nation's largest contiguous Superfund site. Not so gross to look at, right? Brace yourself for the next photo.
This repulsive item, a pathologically enlarged colon -- a megacolon -- is on view at the Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Untreated Hirschsprung&#39;s disease, causing chronic constipation, resulted in this massive 8-foot-long organ. A wax model of a normal-sized colon is displayed below. Ewww.
Mütter Museum, PhiladelphiaThis repulsive item, a pathologically enlarged colon -- a megacolon -- is on view at the Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Untreated Hirschsprung's disease, causing chronic constipation, resulted in this massive 8-foot-long organ. A wax model of a normal-sized colon is displayed below. Ewww.
A hair bouquet: gross or gorgeous? Leila&#39;s Hair Museum is full of unexpected haircraft.
Leila's Hair Museum, Independence, MissouriA hair bouquet: gross or gorgeous? Leila's Hair Museum is full of unexpected haircraft.
The work of a group of artists, the Morbid Anatomy Library collects curiosities of many kinds. Among the eye-catchers: instances of anthropmorphic taxidermy, the resurrected Victorian craft of dressing dead animals in adorable little outfits and posing them in human activities.
Morbid Anatomy Library, Brooklyn, New York The work of a group of artists, the Morbid Anatomy Library collects curiosities of many kinds. Among the eye-catchers: instances of anthropmorphic taxidermy, the resurrected Victorian craft of dressing dead animals in adorable little outfits and posing them in human activities.
Artifacts, artworks, photos and more explore facets of death and beauty. Visitors to the Morbid Anatomy Library will encounter a range of topics, from natural history to medicine to the arcane.
Morbid Anatomy Library, Brooklyn, New YorkArtifacts, artworks, photos and more explore facets of death and beauty. Visitors to the Morbid Anatomy Library will encounter a range of topics, from natural history to medicine to the arcane.
Visitors to Malheur National Forest in Oregon may come to see Strawberry Mountain (shown here) but can also travel 20 miles northeast to see evidence of the Humongous Fungus, the largest living organism in the world.
Malheur National Forest, OregonVisitors to Malheur National Forest in Oregon may come to see Strawberry Mountain (shown here) but can also travel 20 miles northeast to see evidence of the Humongous Fungus, the largest living organism in the world.
The forest&#39;s Humongous Fungus, the largest living organism in the world, is one of several &quot;shoe-string&quot; fungus organisms growing in the Oregon forest. A tree killer, the fungus colonizes, kills and decays the root systems of its conifer tree hosts.
Malheur National Forest, OregonThe forest's Humongous Fungus, the largest living organism in the world, is one of several "shoe-string" fungus organisms growing in the Oregon forest. A tree killer, the fungus colonizes, kills and decays the root systems of its conifer tree hosts.
Story highlights

  • Thousands of geese landed in a dangerous Montana chemical pit
  • Hundreds have died, but officials aren't sure exactly how many yet

(CNN)About 10,000 snow geese descended upon what looked like a nice, quiet lake in Butte, Montana last week. But unfortunately for them, it wasn't a lake at all.

It was the Berkeley Pit, a chemical-laden death trap that used to be part of an open copper mine.
    The pit's water is highly acidic and teeming with toxic stuff like arsenic and sulfuric acid, so the geese's ill-informed touchdown has sparked some urgent efforts from the local mining and environmental communities.
    Now, the clock is ticking to save the birds.
    Snow geese leave the Berkeley Pit.
    Montana Resources, a mining company, told CNN affiliate KXLF that hundreds of the geese have already died on the pit's waters.
    Aside from the fact that geese lack the critical reasoning skills to avoid environmental dangers like an old pit mine, an expert told KXLF the birds seek open water for rest and to get away from predators.
    Crews have been able to chase thousands of the geese off the water this week, KXLF reported. The surviving geese have been gradually leaving the area, and as of Wednesday Montana Resources estimates there are about 50 live geese left.
    Snow geese in particular seem to have a flair for dramatic mass deaths. In 1995, more than 300 geese died after landing in the same Montana pit, and in 2015, about 2,000 snow geese fell dead from the sky in Idaho, the apparent victims of avian cholera.
    Luckily (if there is any luck to be had in this situation), snow geese are far from endangered. They're actually overpopulated, but that doesn't mean crews at the Montana mine are just going to stand by and watch them perish on a lake of filth.
    According to KXLF, they're currently working on methods to get the remaining geese out of harm's way, and on better strategies to prevent future mishaps.