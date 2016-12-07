Claus' claws: Mom says Santa insulted her son

Story highlights A NC Santa made a mean comment to a young boy

(CNN) A mom says her son was left in tears after being fat-shamed by a Santa in their town of Forest City, North Carolina. This raises a lot of questions.

For one, where does Santa get off burning others about their weight? You break into people's houses and gorge yourself on cookies, buddy, take a look in the mirror!

Ashley Mayse says she and her son, 9-year-old Anthony, were just enjoying a holiday event in town, getting their Christmas spirit on, when a Santa went rogue and gave Anthony a very un-merry jab.

Anthony visited with the Santa and asked for a few things for Christmas. Weight loss advice was not one of those things, but that's what he got anyway.

"When he got done, he said, 'Lay off the hamburgers and french fries,'" he told CNN affiliate WLOS . "And that really just disrespected me, and I felt awful."

