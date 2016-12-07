Fat-shamed MLB star slims down

Story highlights A new offseason photo shows a dramatically fitter Pablo Sandoval

Sandoval has been the subject of weight criticism and fat-shaming for years

(CNN) Yes, you can be an athlete and be heavy. You can even be a really, really great athlete and be heavy. But sometimes, even the best of the best need to make a change.

Here's an older photo of Sandoval, taken in 2015. It's not hard to guess why his nickname is "Kung Fu Panda."

Safe to say Pablo Sandoval didn't miss too many meals this offseason [cough] #redsox #worst2firstround2 pic.twitter.com/zN0ZHUYEXG — Steve Silva (@stevesilva) February 17, 2015

However, he's appeared to make some serious changes. We're in the baseball offseason now, when players retreat to their gyms of choice and start getting into shape for the coming year. In a new photograph, it appears the perennially round Sandoval has slimmed down and jacked up:

As of today, a slimmed down version of Pablo Sandoval is ur starting 3rd baseman for the #RedSox w/Holt-Hernandez backing up - #wbz pic.twitter.com/EIwEoLTmJL — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 7, 2016

Sandoval plays third base for the Boston Red Sox, and the team's president reportedly said Sandoval is in " tremendous shape ," a vast improvement from past years, when his weight has been the subject of jokes and taunts.

Read More