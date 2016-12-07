Former senator, astronaut John Glenn hospitalized

Story highlights John Glenn, a former astronaut and US senator, has been hospitalized

He became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962

(CNN) Former astronaut and US Sen. John Glenn, 95, was hospitalized "more than a week ago," according to Ohio State University spokesman Hank Wilson.

"Sen. Glenn is at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University (and) was admitted there more than a week ago," Wilson wrote in an email. "I do not know his condition or illness or prognosis. I caution that even though Sen. Glenn is at The James that does not necessarily mean he has cancer."

Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – The original Mercury 7 astronauts inspect an early design of a space module. From left are Gus Grissom, Deke Slayton, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Scott Carpenter, Alan Shepard and Wally Schirra. In 1962, Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth. See more images at Life.com Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – Glenn does his astronaut homework in Florida in 1959. "We spent a lot of time testing and studying and re-testing systems we'd be dealing with on any craft that might eventually be sent into space," Glenn remembers. "We had never dealt with those systems before: They were invented just for this project." Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – Glenn and his family visit with Vice President Lyndon Johnson, far right, two days after his historic orbital flight aboard Friendship 7 in February 1962. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – Glenn announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 1964. "In his only previous contacts with high-level politicians of both parties," Life magazine wrote, "Glenn has been the object of admiration and affection; for the people in general he has been virtually above reproach. Now, suddenly, his hero's immunity is gone. He must stand still for hard looks and hard questions by men who have long studied all the answers." Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – Glenn is seen here with family members during his Senate campaign in 1964. He didn't win, but he ran again and was elected in 1974. He eventually served four terms. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth John Glenn: First American to orbit the Earth – Glenn is seen in 1964. In 1998, he again flew into space, this time aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. His role in the mission was, in large part, to study the effects of space flight on the elderly. He was 77 at the time. Hide Caption 6 of 6

He became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.

Glenn piloted the Mercury space capsule, dubbed Friendship 7, and circled the planet three times in just under five hours on February 20, 1962. Of the original seven US astronauts who made up Project Mercury -- Glenn, Alan Shepard, Gus Grissom, Gordon Cooper, Scott Carpenter, Walter Schirra and Donald Slayton -- Glenn is the last surviving member.

Read More