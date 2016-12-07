Breaking News

Why your diet should include more fat

By Mallory Creveling for Life by Daily Burn

Updated 2:12 PM ET, Fri December 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

You can cut your risk of dying by more than a fourth just by replacing bad fats with good. That&#39;s the takeaway from a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.elabs10.com/c.html?ufl=4&amp;rtr=on&amp;s=x8pbgr,2ktan,2kek,70u2,5x3p,6of1,6c1m&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new study from Harvard&lt;/a&gt; that analyzed the eating habits of more than 126,000 men and women over a 32-year period. And some fats were better than others from protecting against specific diseases.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
You can cut your risk of dying by more than a fourth just by replacing bad fats with good. That's the takeaway from a new study from Harvard that analyzed the eating habits of more than 126,000 men and women over a 32-year period. And some fats were better than others from protecting against specific diseases.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The study found that if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from &quot;bad&quot; fats with polyunsaturated fats, they could reduce their risk of death by 27%. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/HealthyEating/Nutrition/Polyunsaturated-Fats_UCM_301461_Article.jsp#.V3qApfkrIdU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Polyunsaturated fats &lt;/a&gt;contain essential fats your body can&#39;t produce by itself, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. You must get these essential fats through the food you eat. One of the best sources is nuts: Small servings of 10 to 15 nuts can go a long way toward good health.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
The study found that if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from "bad" fats with polyunsaturated fats, they could reduce their risk of death by 27%. Polyunsaturated fats contain essential fats your body can't produce by itself, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. You must get these essential fats through the food you eat. One of the best sources is nuts: Small servings of 10 to 15 nuts can go a long way toward good health.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
One polyunsaturated fat, an omega-6 fatty acid called &lt;a href=&quot;https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/linoleic_acid&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;linoleic acid&lt;/a&gt;, was shown in the Harvard study to be especially protective against death by cancer and coronary artery disease. &lt;br /&gt;Walnuts are one of the best sources of linoleic acid; eating just seven shelled walnuts provides about 11 grams of the good stuff.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
One polyunsaturated fat, an omega-6 fatty acid called linoleic acid, was shown in the Harvard study to be especially protective against death by cancer and coronary artery disease.
Walnuts are one of the best sources of linoleic acid; eating just seven shelled walnuts provides about 11 grams of the good stuff.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Other good natural sources of linoleic acid include sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn and canola oils as well as nuts and seeds.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Other good natural sources of linoleic acid include sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn and canola oils as well as nuts and seeds.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Another key polyunsaturated fat, the omega-3 fatty acid called &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2943064/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;alpha-linolenic&lt;/a&gt;, was protective against death due to neurodegenerative disease in the Harvard study. Alpha-linolenic acid is found in vegetable oils, such as flaxseed, canola and soybean oils, as well as walnuts.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Another key polyunsaturated fat, the omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic, was protective against death due to neurodegenerative disease in the Harvard study. Alpha-linolenic acid is found in vegetable oils, such as flaxseed, canola and soybean oils, as well as walnuts.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Salmon, albacore tuna, mackerel, herring, lake trout and sardines are all &quot;fatty fish&quot; high in omega-3 fatty acids. The American Heart Association recommends at least two servings a week. Each serving is 3.5 ounces cooked, or about ¾ cup of flaked fish.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Salmon, albacore tuna, mackerel, herring, lake trout and sardines are all "fatty fish" high in omega-3 fatty acids. The American Heart Association recommends at least two servings a week. Each serving is 3.5 ounces cooked, or about ¾ cup of flaked fish.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Don&#39;t forget your green leafy vegetables. They&#39;re also good sources of alpha-linoleic acid and are often protective against cancer.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Don't forget your green leafy vegetables. They're also good sources of alpha-linoleic acid and are often protective against cancer.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
The study also found that risk of mortality dropped by 13% if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from bad fats with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/HealthyEating/Nutrition/Monounsaturated-Fats_UCM_301460_Article.jsp#.V3qpfPkrIdU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;monounsaturated fats&lt;/a&gt;. These fats are typically liquid at room temperature but when chilled begin to turn solid. The most famous example of a monounsaturated fat is olive oil, a key player in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/HealthyEating/Mediterranean-Diet_UCM_306004_Article.jsp#.V3qo6PkrIdU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mediterranean diet&lt;/a&gt;, often touted as one of the healthiest in the world.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
The study also found that risk of mortality dropped by 13% if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from bad fats with monounsaturated fats. These fats are typically liquid at room temperature but when chilled begin to turn solid. The most famous example of a monounsaturated fat is olive oil, a key player in the Mediterranean diet, often touted as one of the healthiest in the world.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Avocados are a super source of monounsaturated fat, as are many nuts and seeds. Monounsaturated fat can lower bad cholesterol levels and contribute vitamin E, which many Americans are missing.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Avocados are a super source of monounsaturated fat, as are many nuts and seeds. Monounsaturated fat can lower bad cholesterol levels and contribute vitamin E, which many Americans are missing.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Peanut butter fans, rejoice! Peanuts are a great source of monounsaturated fat, but watch out for sugar! Try to stick to natural versions, and watch your portions. Like all nuts, peanuts are high in calories.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Peanut butter fans, rejoice! Peanuts are a great source of monounsaturated fat, but watch out for sugar! Try to stick to natural versions, and watch your portions. Like all nuts, peanuts are high in calories.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
So what fats should you be avoiding? You guessed it: saturated and trans fats. Well-marbled red meat, although tasty, isn&#39;t a great regular menu item because of its high levels of saturated fat.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
So what fats should you be avoiding? You guessed it: saturated and trans fats. Well-marbled red meat, although tasty, isn't a great regular menu item because of its high levels of saturated fat.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Saturated fat is also found in in animal-sourced foods like butter, lard, cheese and ice cream. You&#39;ll want to reduce these in your diet; use only in moderation.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Saturated fat is also found in in animal-sourced foods like butter, lard, cheese and ice cream. You'll want to reduce these in your diet; use only in moderation.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Trans fats are the most evil of the bad fats. The Food and Drug Administration &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ConsumerUpdates/ucm372915.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;banned trans fats &lt;/a&gt;from products in 2013, but they can still be found in many foods like crackers, cookies, doughnuts, muffins, pies and cakes, often in trace amounts that quickly add up. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16611951&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Research&lt;/a&gt; from the Harvard School of Public Health has showed that the risk of heart disease rises by 23% for every 2% of calories obtained from trans fats. Ban these from your diet.
Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying
Trans fats are the most evil of the bad fats. The Food and Drug Administration banned trans fats from products in 2013, but they can still be found in many foods like crackers, cookies, doughnuts, muffins, pies and cakes, often in trace amounts that quickly add up. Research from the Harvard School of Public Health has showed that the risk of heart disease rises by 23% for every 2% of calories obtained from trans fats. Ban these from your diet.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying 02 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying03 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying06 Fats that can reduce your risk of dyingsuperfoods olive oil08 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying10 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying05 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying09 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying04 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying12 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying11 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying13 Fats that can reduce your risk of dying

Story highlights

  • Eliminating or limiting fat from your diet can actually make you gain weight
  • What's worse than eating high-fat foods: replacing them with loads of sugar

Think back to the '80s and '90s when buying anything that didn't don a low-fat label was simply taboo. Back then, butter and egg yolks topped the "do not eat" list, while refined carbs and packaged foods weren't given a second thought. But times have definitely changed.

These days, experts tout fat as a must-have macro and full-fat products, like whole milk, avocado, ghee and coconut oil, join the ranks of superfoods.
Yet, some people still question what kinds of fat they should eat and exactly how it affects the body. That's why we called on Mark Hyman, MD, author of the "Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook," to help us wipe clean the greasy mess of info and lay down the facts on fat.
    7 Portion Size Rules for High-Fat Foods

    5 Myths About Fat — Debunked

    Read More
    1. Myth: Fat on my plate equals fat on my body.
    Reality: Even though this myth is the basis for low-fat diets and food products, it's far from the truth. Eating fat won't make you fat. Completely eliminating or limiting fat from your diet can actually make you gain weight, often because it leaves you feeling so deprived. Conversely, some studies have found that fatty foods can aid in weight loss.
    More benefits to a high-fat Mediterranean diet, new study says
    More benefits to a high-fat Mediterranean diet, new study says
    "The problem with most diets is that they lack the key ingredient that makes food taste good and cuts your hunger," says Dr. Hyman. And you guessed it, that's fat. "Healthy fats are the best source of energy for your body, and they keep your metabolism and fat-burning mechanisms running as they're meant to," Dr. Hyman explains.
    Research supports this, showing that a low-fat diet could slow down metabolism. So now you have permission to enjoy a spoonful of nut butter with an apple before your next workout or a satiating piece of steak for dinner every once in a while.
    5 Biggest Myths About Metabolism
    2. Myth: Saturated fat should get a big fat "I'll pass."
    Reality: Not so fast. While saturated fat has long been known as public health enemy number one, recent research proves it's not so scary. Of course, you shouldn't always opt for a meal full of red meat and butter, but having them occasionally won't wreck your health (or your waistline).
    In fact, Dr. Hyman whips some butter into his coffee in the morning. Although it's higher in saturated fat, he says butter is a more wholesome ingredient, particularly the grass-fed variety.
    What's worse than eating high-fat foods: replacing them with loads of sugar. Refined carbs can increase your chances of developing coronary heart disease and diabetes.
    3. Myth: All fat causes health problems.
    Good fats can cut risk of death by 27%, study says
    Good fats can cut risk of death by 27%, study says
    Reality: Eating different sources of fat can actually boost your health. Omega-3 fatty acids (those found in fish and some nuts and seeds) can help strengthen your heart and possibly your mental well-being, too. And the monounsaturated fats in olive oil (as well as nuts and avocados) can also cut your risk of heart disease.
    Dr. Hyman has even seen some of his patients reverse type 2 diabetes by eating a high-fat diet.
    4. Myth: High-cholesterol foods raise your LDL cholesterol levels.
    Reality: Previous thinking also cautioned against foods high in cholesterol (a type of fat), but that's no longer the case. Dietary cholesterol doesn't necessarily raise the "bad" cholesterol levels in your body, Dr. Hyman explains. Instead, it can elevate HDL or the "good" kind.
    One caveat: Trans fats and linoleic acid (found in vegetable oils) can harm your health. So steer clear of partially hydrogenated and hydrogenated oils, like canola, as well as packaged foods like cream-filled candies, frozen pizza and margarine. Sometimes, the nutrition label doesn't show trans fat, so look for hydrogenated oils on the ingredients list.
    What Makes Food "Healthy?" The FDA Wants You to Weight In
    5. Myth: Fat will keep me from my fitness goals.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Reality: Some endurance athletes actually embrace what's known as the ketogenic diet. This plan involves getting about 70 to 75 percent of your daily calories from fat and just five to 10 percent from carbs. Though researchers are still looking into the proven (dis)advantages of the diet, it can help your body adjust to running off fat stores, rather than carbs, explains Pam Nisevich Bede, RD, dietitian with Abbott's EAS Sports Nutrition.
    (The mechanisms for this work similarly to intermittent fasting: When you run out of glycogen for energy, your body turns to other sources, like fat.) "Since most of us exercise to burn off that internal fat storage, it can be a win-win," Bede says.
    The typical high-fat foods in a ketogenic diet aren't cheeseburgers and fries, though. It's more like avocados, fish, peanut butter, meat and eggs. Note that it also takes the body about three to five weeks to adapt to a low-carb, high-fat diet, especially if you regularly chow down on foods like pizza and pasta. And because your body digests fat more slowly than carbs (like bagels), it keeps you fuller for longer and provides a steadier source of energy levels to help you power through a long run or fitness class. If you do have a high-fat meal, wait about two hours before working out, Bede says.