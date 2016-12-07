Why your diet should include more fat

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying You can cut your risk of dying by more than a fourth just by replacing bad fats with good. That's the takeaway from a new study from Harvard that analyzed the eating habits of more than 126,000 men and women over a 32-year period. And some fats were better than others from protecting against specific diseases. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying The study found that if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from "bad" fats with polyunsaturated fats, they could reduce their risk of death by 27%. Polyunsaturated fats contain essential fats your body can't produce by itself, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. You must get these essential fats through the food you eat. One of the best sources is nuts: Small servings of 10 to 15 nuts can go a long way toward good health. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Walnuts are one of the best sources of linoleic acid; eating just seven shelled walnuts provides about 11 grams of the good stuff. One polyunsaturated fat, an omega-6 fatty acid called linoleic acid , was shown in the Harvard study to be especially protective against death by cancer and coronary artery disease.Walnuts are one of the best sources of linoleic acid; eating just seven shelled walnuts provides about 11 grams of the good stuff. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Other good natural sources of linoleic acid include sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn and canola oils as well as nuts and seeds. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Another key polyunsaturated fat, the omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic , was protective against death due to neurodegenerative disease in the Harvard study. Alpha-linolenic acid is found in vegetable oils, such as flaxseed, canola and soybean oils, as well as walnuts. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Salmon, albacore tuna, mackerel, herring, lake trout and sardines are all "fatty fish" high in omega-3 fatty acids. The American Heart Association recommends at least two servings a week. Each serving is 3.5 ounces cooked, or about ¾ cup of flaked fish. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Don't forget your green leafy vegetables. They're also good sources of alpha-linoleic acid and are often protective against cancer. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying The study also found that risk of mortality dropped by 13% if people replaced a mere 5% of their calorie intake from bad fats with monounsaturated fats . These fats are typically liquid at room temperature but when chilled begin to turn solid. The most famous example of a monounsaturated fat is olive oil, a key player in the Mediterranean diet , often touted as one of the healthiest in the world. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Avocados are a super source of monounsaturated fat, as are many nuts and seeds. Monounsaturated fat can lower bad cholesterol levels and contribute vitamin E, which many Americans are missing. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Peanut butter fans, rejoice! Peanuts are a great source of monounsaturated fat, but watch out for sugar! Try to stick to natural versions, and watch your portions. Like all nuts, peanuts are high in calories. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying So what fats should you be avoiding? You guessed it: saturated and trans fats. Well-marbled red meat, although tasty, isn't a great regular menu item because of its high levels of saturated fat. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Fats that can reduce your risk of dying Saturated fat is also found in in animal-sourced foods like butter, lard, cheese and ice cream. You'll want to reduce these in your diet; use only in moderation. Hide Caption 12 of 13