Story highlights
- Caddie collapses on fairway
- Dies in hospital
- Tournament suspended for day
(CNN)A caddie has died after collapsing on a fairway during the first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters.
The caddie -- who has not been named -- was treated by medics, but died later in hospital.
The tournament was suspended at 10.30 a.m. local time (06.30 a.m. GMT) Wednesday and will resume Thursday in a shortened 54-hole format.
"We are extremely shocked and saddened by this and have suspended play as a mark of respect," said Ivan Khodabakhsh, chief executive of the Ladies European Tour.
"On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual's family and loved ones."
Mohamed Juma Buamaim, vice chairman and chief executive of golf in Dubai, said: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of this caddie. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."