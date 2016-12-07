Story highlights Caddie collapses on fairway

(CNN) A caddie has died after collapsing on a fairway during the first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters.

The caddie -- who has not been named -- was treated by medics, but died later in hospital.

The tournament was suspended at 10.30 a.m. local time (06.30 a.m. GMT) Wednesday and will resume Thursday in a shortened 54-hole format.

"We are extremely shocked and saddened by this and have suspended play as a mark of respect," said Ivan Khodabakhsh, chief executive of the Ladies European Tour

"On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual's family and loved ones."

