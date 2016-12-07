Story highlights Caddie collapses on fairway

(CNN) A caddie has died after collapsing on a fairway during the first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters.

Maximilian Zechmann, 56, was caddying for France's Anne-Lise Caudal when he collapsed on the 13th fairway. He was treated by on-site medics, but died later in hospital.

The tournament was suspended at 10.30 a.m. local time (06.30 a.m. GMT) Wednesday and will resume Thursday in a shortened 54-hole format.

Very sad to see the passing of another caddie. Done many rounds with Big Max. #RIP thoughts go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/vUZpgWac5S — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 7, 2016

A true gentleman and friend left us. He was always smiling and helping everybody where and whenever he could. We miss you. RIP Max ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PcOTJEkUu9 — Marcel Siem (@SiemMarcel) December 7, 2016

"We are extremely shocked and saddened by this and have suspended play as a mark of respect," Ladies European Tour chief executive Ivan Khodabakhsh said.

"On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual's family and loved ones."

