Paris will auction its love locks to help refugees

(CNN) It's been more than a year since Paris ended its relationship with love locks.

The popular tradition of attaching padlocks to the city's bridges - as a symbol of true love - ended after the city council deemed it unsafe.

The idea was charming, but bridges were close to crumbling from the weight.

But the city didn't want to destroy the souvenirs. So it's come up with an inspiring solution: It'll auction off the locks and the proceeds will help refugees.

"All funds raised will be sent out to associations dedicated to helping the city's migrants," revealed Bruno Julliard , the city council's first deputy.

