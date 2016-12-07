Man arrested over online threats to Brexit legal challenger Gina Miller

(CNN) A 55-year-old man has been arrested over online threats he allegedly made against Gina Miller, the businesswoman behind a high profile legal challenge to Brexit.

While London's Metropolitan Police did not name Miller, she confirmed in an email to CNN that the case related to her.

The man was arrested on Monday and later released on bail "pending consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service," police said.

Miller, a 51-year-old investment banker, was the chief claimant in a case that thwarted the UK government's plans to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty -- starting the formal process of Britain leaving the European Union -- without a vote in Parliament.

Following the case, Miller says online trolls sent her rape and death threats.

Read More