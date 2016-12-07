Analysis: Why does Angela Merkel suddenly want to ban the veil?

Story highlights German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing the most important vote of her life

Merkel gains political capital within her party before next year's federal election

Atika Shubert is a CNN senior international correspondent based in Berlin.

Berlin (CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not one for rabble-rousing. In 11 years as the leader of Germany, her speeches are usually sobering analyses of thorny political and economic dilemmas, using only her signature diamond-shaped hand gesture to punctuate her points.

But on Tuesday night, "Mutti" or "Mom," as she is affectionately called, made an impassioned plea to her party: "I have also asked you for a lot," she told the more than 1,000 members of her Christian Democratic Union gathered, "because the times have asked us for a lot. I know that very well. And I cannot promise that the demands in the future will be any less because we have to do what the times demand from us."

Merkel is facing tremendous pressure from voters -- as well as from her own party -- for allowing more than 890,000 asylum seekers into the country last year.

JUST WATCHED Right-wing German party: Merkel must accept she is isolated Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Right-wing German party: Merkel must accept she is isolated 10:05

Initially, Germans opened their doors. Crowds came to train stations to applaud arriving asylum seekers, greeting them with flowers and chocolate. There is even a special word for it: "willkommenskultur."

But the numbers began to strain social services. Local councils complained there wasn't enough space to house everyone. Last year, one mayor took CNN for a tour of facilities , where refugees were forced to sleep on mattresses in the hallways of the official's office.