Is 'Walking Dead' feeling bite of too many dystopian dramas?

(CNN) "The Walking Dead's" declining ratings -- dipping down to third-season levels -- have inspired a lot of thoughtful analysis regarding why. The cited factors range from the brutality of the Negan arc to the show's disjointed format to viewers simply tiring of being manipulated by the producers with gimmicky twists.

As the show preps for its midseason finale on Sunday, there's another, more nebulous aspect worth considering: whether TV's glut of dystopian dramas and alternate futures amounts to overplaying a winning hand, perhaps especially amid a time of heightened real-life apprehensions.

People watch television for a host of reasons, and escapism is only one of them. Indeed, one of the strongest attributes of the current TV era has been more provocative shows with the latitude to tell stories that don't necessarily have to attract mass audiences or fret about alienating sponsors.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in the 'The Walking Dead.'

Still, the sheer weight and at times crushing darkness of these shows is one factor to consider, after a protracted political campaign filled with talk of Russian-backed hacking and rising levels of extremism, or at least more open displays by such fringe groups.

Granted, there's an abundance of virtually everything on television now -- a byproduct of what has come to be called "peak TV," with more original shows than ever. Moreover, part of that is due specifically to "Walking Dead," which by garnering huge ratings on once little-seen AMC helped embolden other networks and streaming services to try emulating that model.

