She has written a book about her life with depression

(CNN) Naomi Judd is opening up about both mental illness and her relationship with her daughter.

The singer appeared on "Good Morning America" Tuesday and said she's been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety.

Judd said her private life was very different from the public one fans saw as half of the successful country duo The Judds.

"But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene," she said. "It was really bad."

The 70-year-old Judd family matriarch has written a book titled "River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope" explaining her struggles.

