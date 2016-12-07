Ryan Gosling: Emma Stone's talents are 'in full bloom' in 'La La Land'

Story highlights Ryan Gosling had nothing but praise for his "La La Land" costar Emma Stone at the Los Angeles premiere of the film

"I thought I knew they were there, but I didn't see them in full bloom until we shot the film," he said

"La La Land" opens December 9

Los Angeles (CNN) Much has already been said of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's impressive turn in the ambitious and whimsical modern musical "La La Land," a film that's garnering significant praise heading into award season -- from the actor's electric chemistry to their arduous months-long preparation for the roles Sebastian and Mia.

But arguably, no one was left more in awe of what was accomplished than Gosling. Despite working with Stone twice before -- in 2011's "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and 2013's "Gangster Squad" -- the actor told CNN at Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere that Stone still found a way to surprise him with her skills.

"She shows so many of her talents in this film," he said. "I thought I knew they were there, but I didn't see them in full bloom until we shot the film."

One of Stone's shining moments in the film involves her character, an actress, attending a terrifying and vulnerable audition that could make or break her future. In the climactic scene, Stone performs a hauntingly beautiful tune that Stone admits was a tough one to get through.

"It was just a little overwhelming but in a great way," Stone said.

