'Jeopardy!' contestant dies before show airs

Story highlights Cindy Stowell passed away Monday morning after taping "Jeopardy!" episode in August.

She wanted to compete in order to raise money for cancer research.

(CNN) A "Jeopardy!" contestant who achieved her dream of appearing on the show has passed away just a week before the episode is due to air, her partner said.

Cindy Stowell, a science content developer from Austin, Texas, died early Monday morning after a long battle with cancer, according to her longtime partner Jason Hess. The episode featuring Stowell is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 13.

Stowell passed the initial online contestant test for the show early this year and moved on to the in-person audition phase in Oklahoma City.

It was prior to her audition that she divulged her illness to a "Jeopardy!" staffer, and spoke passionately about why she wanted to compete on the show.

"Do you have any idea how long it typically takes between an in-person interview and the taping date?" Stowell asked in a message to "Jeopardy!" contestant producer Maggie Speak.

