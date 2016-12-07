'Hairspray Live!' has infectious beat on NBC

Los Angeles (CNN) Since NBC revived the live musical, the irony has been that lesser shows sometimes meet the demands of leaping to this considerably different medium more successfully. And that was true with "Hairspray Live!," a frothy adaptation of the movie-turned-stage presentation that frequently burst with infectious energy.

NBC clearly took the lessons of Fox's rightfully well-regarded production of "Grease" to heart. Indeed, if imitation is the sincerest form of television, "Hairspray" was inordinately sincere toward that other high-school-set musical -- opening up the song-and-dance numbers to the streets, providing real-time looks behind the scenes and incorporating a live audience component that "The Sound of Music" and "Peter Pan" sorely lacked.

The main drawback, frankly, was that the network and producers went a bit overboard with the "live" aspect, featuring ear-splitting cut-ins from affiliate viewing parties around the U.S., including (where else?) Baltimore, where the story takes place. Having "Glee" alum Darren Criss essentially serve as the evening's too-giddy emcee also felt like overt pandering to social media while squandering his considerable talents.

Still, that's largely quibbling about a presentation that came about as close as TV can to conveying the allure of a live theatrical experience. Nor did the casting hurt, with show-stopping performances by the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Kristin Chenoweth, as well as a host of young performers -- foremost among them newcomer Maddie Baillio in the pivotal role of Tracy Turnblad.

It's Tracy, of course, who, in 1962, dreams of stardom on an afternoon dance show, despite a heavy-set frame that hardly mirrors the physiques of its snotty standouts. Once in the fold, she labors to integrate the program -- which relegates African-Americans to "Negro Day" -- a reminder of a segregated past that's largely resolved here by the shared love of music and dance.

Read More