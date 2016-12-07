Brad Pitt looks to seal custody documents

Story highlights Brad Pitt effort to keep the details of his and Angelina Jolie's custody battle under wraps has hit a snag

On Wednesday, Pitt's request was denied, according to court documents

(CNN) Brad Pitt's attempt to keep the details of his custody proceedings with Angelina Jolie's under wraps has hit a snag.

The actor has been denied a request for an emergency hearing, at which he planned to ask for all documents and proceedings related his and Jolie's custody battle for their six children be sealed, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Pitt filed a request for the emergency hearing on Tuesday, saying sealing the documents would "protect the privacy" of their children and "avoid subjecting them to the negative impact of the intense media coverage and worldwide public scrutiny."

Jolie's camp opposed the emergency hearing and also alleged Pitt's request was "a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view," according to the documents.

