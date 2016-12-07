Miami, Florida (CNN)Last week, Virgil Abloh, Kanye West's creative director and the designer behind the fashion label Off-White, was at Design Miami to debut what he calls "a new vocabulary" for furniture design.
"This is the first instance of a concept that I have for furniture, blurring the lines for contemporary art and objects in a space," he told journalist Max Fraser at the fair.
His furniture offerings, including a cage-like "material table" and several "free cube" chairs, are just a sample of the designs he intends to unveil at an upcoming furniture exhibition.
Watch the video above to find out more about Abloh's furniture ambitions.
