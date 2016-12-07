The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?

Miami, Florida (CNN) It may be called "Monkey Business," but Studio Job's eye-catching creation is no joke.

The monkey in question -- a topper for a chest that itself opens to reveal a lamp and jewelry box -- is cast in bronze, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, painted by hand, and finished with 24k-gold detailing.

"It is referring to the art market, to the design market -- the monkey business," Studio Job co-founder Job Smeets told journalist Max Fraser at the latest edition of Design Miami.