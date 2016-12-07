Miami, Florida (CNN) The Future Perfect started as a small store in Brooklyn in 2003. Today, it's an internationally recognized retail gallery, showcasing exceptional objects from emerging design talents.

At the most recent edition of Design Miami , Kriest Studio founder Kristin Victoria Barron was one of the eight designers debuting new works with the store. Her practice is primarily inspired by her dreams -- as was the case with the bronze cenotaph lamp on display.

"Every night that I have dreams I record them, and the dreams that stay with me the most, those are the ones that you begin to want to investigate," Barron told journalism Max Fraser.

Watch the video above to find out more about how Kristin Victoria Barron turns dreams into design.