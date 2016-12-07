Breaking News

From skyscrapers to kitchens: Ole Scheeren reinvents fast food

Updated 6:32 AM ET, Wed December 7, 2016

In Miami, fast food gets a chic new makeover
In Miami, fast food gets a chic new makeover

Miami, Florida (CNN)At the 2016 edition of Design Miami, Ole Scheeren teamed up with upscale grocery chain Dean & DeLuca on Stage, a fast-food concept café

How architect Ole Scheeren builds stories with skyscrapers
MahaNakhon is the vision of Ole Scheeren, which was developed by a team of Thai architects and designers at Buro Ole Scheeren Group/OMA.
MahaNakhon, BangkokMahaNakhon is the vision of Ole Scheeren, which was developed by a team of Thai architects and designers at Buro Ole Scheeren Group/OMA.
Stretching 314 meters (1,030 feet) tall, MahaNakhon has officially claimed the crown of Thailand&#39;s tallest skyscraper.
MahaNakhon, BangkokStretching 314 meters (1,030 feet) tall, MahaNakhon has officially claimed the crown of Thailand's tallest skyscraper.
The building&#39;s opening was celebrated on Monday night with a light show.
MahaNakhon, BangkokThe building's opening was celebrated on Monday night with a light show.
Nicknamed &quot;big pants&quot; by the locals, Beijing&#39;s CCTV tower house&#39;s China&#39;s Central Television station. Designed in conjunction with Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the building punctuates the skyline of the city&#39;s CBD.
CCTV, Beijing Nicknamed "big pants" by the locals, Beijing's CCTV tower house's China's Central Television station. Designed in conjunction with Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the building punctuates the skyline of the city's CBD.
The Interlace, a residential complex n Singapore, was named World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
The Interlace, SingaporeThe Interlace, a residential complex n Singapore, was named World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival in 2015.
Renowned British architect Peter Cook -- who was one of the jury that decided the award -- called the building a &quot;game changer.&quot; &quot;The Interlace makes a major urban statement (and) gives you a horizontal city,&quot; he said.
The Interlace, SingaporeRenowned British architect Peter Cook -- who was one of the jury that decided the award -- called the building a "game changer." "The Interlace makes a major urban statement (and) gives you a horizontal city," he said.
The &#39;Collaborative Cloud&#39; was designed as the new headquarters for one of the largest digital publishing houses in Europe and consists of flexible and informal work spaces.
Collaborative Cloud, Berlin The 'Collaborative Cloud' was designed as the new headquarters for one of the largest digital publishing houses in Europe and consists of flexible and informal work spaces.
A public passage that connects the two surrounding plazas traverses the building and retraces the path of the former border between East and West Germany.
Collaborative Cloud, Berlin A public passage that connects the two surrounding plazas traverses the building and retraces the path of the former border between East and West Germany.
Ole Scheeren&#39;s MahaNakhon will be the tallest skyscraper to punctuate Bangkok&#39;s skyline when it is completed at the end of the year.
MahaNakhon, BangkokOle Scheeren's MahaNakhon will be the tallest skyscraper to punctuate Bangkok's skyline when it is completed at the end of the year.
&quot;MahaNakhon is a vision of a tower that is very much about process, about becoming, about developing,&quot; Scheeren says of the building.
Mahanakhon, Bangkok"MahaNakhon is a vision of a tower that is very much about process, about becoming, about developing," Scheeren says of the building.
Based on the shape of an extruded square, the building&#39;s central tower rises up and connects a large number of small-scale geometric extrusions to create the image of an unfinished building, or a Jenga game in progress.
Mahanakhon, BangkokBased on the shape of an extruded square, the building's central tower rises up and connects a large number of small-scale geometric extrusions to create the image of an unfinished building, or a Jenga game in progress.
&quot;I don&#39;t have this sense of letting go or parting so much, when I design a building,&quot; says Scheeren. &quot;I never design it for myself to begin with. I design it for the people that will ultimately own it, or inhabit it or work in it, or live in it.&quot;
Mahanakhon, Bangkok"I don't have this sense of letting go or parting so much, when I design a building," says Scheeren. "I never design it for myself to begin with. I design it for the people that will ultimately own it, or inhabit it or work in it, or live in it."
Although much of his work is in Asia, Scheeren designed this residential mixed-use high-rise in Vancouver, Canada. The building design is intended to incorporate horizontal living into a slender tower.
1500 West Georgia, Vancouver Although much of his work is in Asia, Scheeren designed this residential mixed-use high-rise in Vancouver, Canada. The building design is intended to incorporate horizontal living into a slender tower.
The tower will be built in Vancouver. Its protruding three-dimensional units are intended to maximize views of the water, parks and city.
1500 West Georgia, Vancouver The tower will be built in Vancouver. Its protruding three-dimensional units are intended to maximize views of the water, parks and city.
Scheeren doesn&#39;t just transform skylines. This floating Archipelago Cinema was designed for Thailand&#39;s Film on the Rocks Festival in 2012.
Archipelago Cinema, Thailand Scheeren doesn't just transform skylines. This floating Archipelago Cinema was designed for Thailand's Film on the Rocks Festival in 2012.
Its design was inspired by techniques local fisherman use to build floating lobster farms.
Archipelago Cinema, Thailand Its design was inspired by techniques local fisherman use to build floating lobster farms.
Guests were taken by boat to the floating cinema -- a modular structure assembled on the waters of Nai Pi Lae lagoon, Kudu Island -- and watched a film that was projected onto a screen built into the rocks.
Archipelago Cinema, Thailand Guests were taken by boat to the floating cinema -- a modular structure assembled on the waters of Nai Pi Lae lagoon, Kudu Island -- and watched a film that was projected onto a screen built into the rocks.
A combined art museum and auction house, the Guardian Art Center will be completed in 2017 near Beijing&#39;s famed Forbidden City. The hybrid space, designed for China&#39;s oldest art auction house, will also include several restaurants and a 120-room hotel.
Guardian Art Center, Beijing A combined art museum and auction house, the Guardian Art Center will be completed in 2017 near Beijing's famed Forbidden City. The hybrid space, designed for China's oldest art auction house, will also include several restaurants and a 120-room hotel.
The building intends to situate itself among the surrounding historic courtyards and alleyways using traditional Chinese materials, colors and textures. The facade will incorporate Chinese symbols while oversized bricks -- which represent civil society and values -- comprise the upper ring of the building.
Guardian Art Center, Beijing The building intends to situate itself among the surrounding historic courtyards and alleyways using traditional Chinese materials, colors and textures. The facade will incorporate Chinese symbols while oversized bricks -- which represent civil society and values -- comprise the upper ring of the building.
Scheeren designed DUO, a twin tower, mixed-use, high rise development for a Malaysian-Singaporean joint venture. The architect intended for the buildings to be defined by the spaces they create.
DUO, SingaporeScheeren designed DUO, a twin tower, mixed-use, high rise development for a Malaysian-Singaporean joint venture. The architect intended for the buildings to be defined by the spaces they create.
The two towers create a &quot;civic nucleus&quot; in the center of the development that connects Singapore&#39;s commercial corridor to the city&#39;s historic Kampong Glam district.
DUO, SingaporeThe two towers create a "civic nucleus" in the center of the development that connects Singapore's commercial corridor to the city's historic Kampong Glam district.
&quot;As an architect you always live in a very projective world -- you have to see things that are not there yet and you have to look at things that are there,&quot; says Scheeren. &quot;Find something in those to produce what you want to see.&quot;
CCTV, Beijing "As an architect you always live in a very projective world -- you have to see things that are not there yet and you have to look at things that are there," says Scheeren. "Find something in those to produce what you want to see."
Situated beside the city&#39;s famous Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur&#39;s Angkasa Raya tower will be 268 meters high upon completion and will house a four-story tropical garden in its middle.
Angkasa Raya, Kuala LumpurSituated beside the city's famous Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur's Angkasa Raya tower will be 268 meters high upon completion and will house a four-story tropical garden in its middle.
While the German architect is more widely known for transforming skylines, this time Scheeren scaled down, designing an open kitchen around which visitors could watch chefs at work and order expertly prepared fine foods.
    "It was about celebrating ingredients, celebrating the making of food," Scheeren told journalist Max Fraser. "This is a machine to produce the food, but (done in) a very human and humanly interactive way."
    See the rest of CNN Style's Design Miami coverage here.