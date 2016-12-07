In Miami, fast food gets a chic new makeover

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs MahaNakhon, Bangkok – MahaNakhon is the vision of Ole Scheeren, which was developed by a team of Thai architects and designers at Buro Ole Scheeren Group/OMA. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs MahaNakhon, Bangkok – Stretching 314 meters (1,030 feet) tall, MahaNakhon has officially claimed the crown of Thailand's tallest skyscraper. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs MahaNakhon, Bangkok – The building's opening was celebrated on Monday night with a light show. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs CCTV, Beijing – Nicknamed "big pants" by the locals, Beijing's CCTV tower house's China's Central Television station. Designed in conjunction with Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the building punctuates the skyline of the city's CBD. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs The Interlace, Singapore – The Interlace, a residential complex n Singapore, was named World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival in 2015. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs The Interlace, Singapore – Renowned British architect Peter Cook -- who was one of the jury that decided the award -- called the building a "game changer." "The Interlace makes a major urban statement (and) gives you a horizontal city," he said. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Collaborative Cloud, Berlin – The 'Collaborative Cloud' was designed as the new headquarters for one of the largest digital publishing houses in Europe and consists of flexible and informal work spaces. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Collaborative Cloud, Berlin – A public passage that connects the two surrounding plazas traverses the building and retraces the path of the former border between East and West Germany. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs MahaNakhon, Bangkok – Ole Scheeren's MahaNakhon will be the tallest skyscraper to punctuate Bangkok's skyline when it is completed at the end of the year. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Mahanakhon, Bangkok – "MahaNakhon is a vision of a tower that is very much about process, about becoming, about developing," Scheeren says of the building. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Mahanakhon, Bangkok – Based on the shape of an extruded square, the building's central tower rises up and connects a large number of small-scale geometric extrusions to create the image of an unfinished building, or a Jenga game in progress. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Mahanakhon, Bangkok – "I don't have this sense of letting go or parting so much, when I design a building," says Scheeren. "I never design it for myself to begin with. I design it for the people that will ultimately own it, or inhabit it or work in it, or live in it." Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs 1500 West Georgia, Vancouver – Although much of his work is in Asia, Scheeren designed this residential mixed-use high-rise in Vancouver, Canada. The building design is intended to incorporate horizontal living into a slender tower. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs 1500 West Georgia, Vancouver – The tower will be built in Vancouver. Its protruding three-dimensional units are intended to maximize views of the water, parks and city. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Archipelago Cinema, Thailand – Scheeren doesn't just transform skylines. This floating Archipelago Cinema was designed for Thailand's Film on the Rocks Festival in 2012. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Archipelago Cinema, Thailand – Its design was inspired by techniques local fisherman use to build floating lobster farms. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Archipelago Cinema, Thailand – Guests were taken by boat to the floating cinema -- a modular structure assembled on the waters of Nai Pi Lae lagoon, Kudu Island -- and watched a film that was projected onto a screen built into the rocks. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Guardian Art Center, Beijing – A combined art museum and auction house, the Guardian Art Center will be completed in 2017 near Beijing's famed Forbidden City. The hybrid space, designed for China's oldest art auction house, will also include several restaurants and a 120-room hotel. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs Guardian Art Center, Beijing – The building intends to situate itself among the surrounding historic courtyards and alleyways using traditional Chinese materials, colors and textures. The facade will incorporate Chinese symbols while oversized bricks -- which represent civil society and values -- comprise the upper ring of the building. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs DUO, Singapore – Scheeren designed DUO, a twin tower, mixed-use, high rise development for a Malaysian-Singaporean joint venture. The architect intended for the buildings to be defined by the spaces they create. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs DUO, Singapore – The two towers create a "civic nucleus" in the center of the development that connects Singapore's commercial corridor to the city's historic Kampong Glam district. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: Ole Scheeren's designs CCTV, Beijing – "As an architect you always live in a very projective world -- you have to see things that are not there yet and you have to look at things that are there," says Scheeren. "Find something in those to produce what you want to see." Hide Caption 22 of 23