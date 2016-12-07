For $191,000, you can ring in 2017 twice

Story highlights Chartered flight from Sydney to L.A. lets revelers ring New Year in twice

The one-way private jet flight costs $191,000

(CNN) There are people who snuggle up on the sofa, watch a couple of movies, sip champagne and fall asleep before midnight on New Year's Eve.

This trip is not for those people.

This jaunt -- a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles aboard the fastest long-range private jet in the world -- is for revelers committed to welcoming 2017 with fanfare. And then doubling down to ring it in again on the other side of the International Date Line.

Fly back in time

The one-way trip, offered by private jet charter booking company PrivateFly, is designed to give travelers the opportunity to celebrate the dawn of 2017 in two vibrant cities by "flying back in time" from Sydney to Los Angeles, where the local time is 19 hours behind Sydney.

