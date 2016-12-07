PIA plane crash: 43 bodies recovered; Pakistani pop star on board

Story highlights Pakistani pop star Junaid Jamshed was among those on board, his manager says

The plane crashed near Abbottabad while en route to Islamabad

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) At least 43 bodies have been recovered from the site of a plane crash Wednesday near Abbottabad, Pakistan, police said.

Forty-eight people were on board, according to Pakistan International Airlines.

The airline said Flight PK-661 was carrying 42 passengers, five crew members and one ground engineer when it lost contact with a control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad.

Pop star-turned-religious artist Junaid Jamshed was among those on board, his manager, Arsalan Khan, told CNN.

Flames rise from the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed Wednesday.

Jamshed soared to fame in the 1980s with Vital Signs, one of the most iconic pop bands in Pakistan.

