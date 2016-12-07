Pakistan: Plane crashes with about 40 people on board

Story highlights Pakistani pop star Junaid Jamshed was among those on board, his manager says

Authorities have not given a number of casualties

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed Wednesday near Abbottabad, officials said.

The airline said the PIA's ATR-42 aircraft was carrying about 40 people when it lost contact with a control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad.

CNN Map

Pop star turned preacher Junaid Jamshed was among those on board flight PK-661, his manager Arsalan Khan told CNN.

Jamshed soared to fame in the 1980s with his band Vital Signs, one of the most iconic pop bands in Pakistan.

After a successful career as a solo singer in the 1990s, Jamshed decided to become a religious cleric.

Read More