Pakistani pop star Junaid Jamshed was among those on board, his manager says

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed Wednesday near Abbottabad, Pakistan, officials said.

The airline said the ATR-42 aircraft was carrying 48 people -- 42 passengers, five crew members and one ground engineer -- when it lost contact with a control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad.

Flames rise from the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed Wednesday.

Pop star-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed was among those on board Flight PK-661, his manager, Arsalan Khan, told CNN.

Jamshed soared to fame in the 1980s with Vital Signs, one of the most iconic pop bands in Pakistan.

After a successful career as a solo singer in the 1990s, Jamshed decided to become a religious cleric.

