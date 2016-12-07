Breaking News

New Zealand passport robot thinks this Asian man's eyes are closed

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 11:46 PM ET, Wed December 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Zealand&#39;s online passport application system couldn&#39;t recognize Richard Lee&#39;s open eyes.
New Zealand's online passport application system couldn't recognize Richard Lee's open eyes.

(CNN)It's a common annoyance, you're filling out a form online and you get some error.

New Zealander Richard Lee was applying for a passport online when the system objected to the image he uploaded.
"The photo you want to upload does not meet our criteria because: subject eyes are closed," it said.
    But Lee, who is of Asian descent, had his eyes open.
    "I fell off my chair laughing," he told CNN. "Like, I know I have small eyes and I have no problem with it. But the fact that a computer can notice as well, that's just hilarious."
    Read More
    After trying three more images, he phoned the passport office to ask for help.
    "They said it was the shadow in my eyes and the uneven lighting on the face makes it hard for the software to process," he said.
    New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs, which oversees the passport system, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    IBM Watson and the future of artificial intelligence
    IBM Watson and the future of artificial intelligence

      JUST WATCHED

      IBM Watson and the future of artificial intelligence

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    IBM Watson and the future of artificial intelligence 05:19

    Passport problems

    Lee -- currently attending university in Melbourne, Australia -- eventually gave up and went to a local post office to get some passport photos taken.
    "Fortunately one of those worked," he said.
    This wouldn't be the first time an automated system has had problem with non-white faces.
    In 2010, Taiwanese-American blogger Joz Wang was shocked when her digital camera kept asking "did someone blink?" on photos of her, while a year before black users complained of HP webcams not being able to detect their faces.
    "(I'm) actually quite impressed that in the past 80 years we've gone from Turning machines to this software that can read a human face," Lee said.
    Some faces, at least.