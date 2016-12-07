Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province Rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, Wednesday, December 7. Dozens are confirmed dead and many others feared trapped under rubble, after the 6.5-magnitude quake leveled buildings in the region. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Men inspect a mosque that collapsed during the quake, which hit just as people were preparing for their morning prayers on December 7.

Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for potential survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.

Medical personnel and family members transport a woman who was injured in the quake.

Rescuers remove the body of an earthquake victim from the site of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.

A family reacts to the death of a relative who was killed in the quake. At least 70 people remained seriously injured on Wednesday evening.

A man throws a box of food he removed from the rubble of a building.

Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) volunteers cover the bodies of victims at a hospital morgue. Additional medical workers had to be flown in after a local hospital was damaged in the quake.