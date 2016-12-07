Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, Wednesday, December 7. Dozens are confirmed dead and many others feared trapped under rubble, after the 6.5-magnitude quake leveled buildings in the region.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Men inspect a mosque that collapsed during the quake, which hit just as people were preparing for their morning prayers on December 7.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for potential survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Medical personnel and family members transport a woman who was injured in the quake.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Rescuers remove the body of an earthquake victim from the site of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
A family reacts to the death of a relative who was killed in the quake. At least 70 people remained seriously injured on Wednesday evening.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
A man throws a box of food he removed from the rubble of a building.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) volunteers cover the bodies of victims at a hospital morgue. Additional medical workers had to be flown in after a local hospital was damaged in the quake.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Photos:Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
Two women are reflected in the mirror of a motorbike parked near a damaged building in Pidie Jaya.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
A shallow 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday, December 7.