Story highlights Artist Yang Yongliang layers countless digital photographs to create new landscapes

Yang's art is a response to witnessing the country's rapid urbanization

Yang's newest project will involve virtual reality

(CNN) Yang Yongliang's dreamy works have the familiarity of traditional Chinese paintings, but on closer inspection, his take on the country's rapid urbanization is soon revealed, in what he describes as 'digital landscapes.'

Armed with an extensive database of city photos he's taken himself, the Shanghai-based artist layers these images and creates new worlds. With the exception of some pencil sketches, the process is completely digital and relies on Photoshop and After Effects. His four by eight-meter work, "From the New World" took him six months to complete.

Yang says his work is not meant to represent a single city or country, but rather the overall state of our world. He has continued to expand his storytelling by turning to video and film. Below, Yang discusses his newest project, a turn at virtual reality, as well as themes explored in his work.

CNN: You grew up in a suburb outside of Shanghai in the 1980s and then went to college in the city just as it was on the verge of a huge urban transformation. How did witnessing this firsthand affect you and your art?

Yang Yongliang: It all happened so fast. 10 years ago, when I look at Pudong from the Bund, there was only one high building, the Pearl Tower. Nowadays that view has completely changed and is more competitive than the buildings in Hong Kong.

