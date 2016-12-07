For young people like me, there's only one choice as #Ghana Decides

Story highlights Debbie Juha is a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism

Debbie Vuha is a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who is supporting Nana Akufo-Addo in Ghana's presidential election. She is also a blogger and an author. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A few days ago, I drove over the brand-new Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, aspirationally nicknamed Dubai, for the first time. I was sitting in the middle seat of a tro-tro minibus, so I didn't see much as the bus flew over the roundabout. It, like much of the new construction we see all over the country, is a symbolic of the mess that is Ghana at the moment—big, beautiful, but out of touch.

It makes me wonder if our so-called Dubai isn't a big (corruption-tainted) white elephant. In the last few years, my life has not changed. I grew up riding cramped, unreliable buses, and my fear is if we keep President John Mahama in power I'll still be on the same cramped bus 10 years from now.

I have watched the skylines of Accra, Tema, and Kumasi change beyond recognition with the spread of glass and concrete office buildings, consequences of the oil boom, but many of these spaces lie empty. There are no businesses to rent them or hire the people to work in them. Like many of these infrastructural projects there seems to be a disconnect between the projects, both public and private, and the people.

As a student, life is very, very hard. Student nurses and teachers had their allowances cut by the government, who only promised to reinstate them after public pressure.

Decent jobs are hard to find, so for us who are on our way into the job market, it's a scary place. Many of our facilities are out of date, and while it's nice our president is opening ICT centers, there's no point paying money to attend them when there are not firms to hire you once you've finished.

