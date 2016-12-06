Angela Merkel's tech question delays press briefing

(CNN) One of the most powerful global leaders is -- just like us -- struggling to keep up with the ever-changing world of technology.

At a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party conference in Essen on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was taken aback by an unfamiliar device positioned next to her.

As she was about to deliver her speech, the German leader stopped to ask, "What is that device? Can anyone give me some technical help? What is it?"

The item in question? A 360 degree camera.

All was going according to plan, #Merkel was about to start her press statement...and then she spotted a strange device #cdupt16 #360camera pic.twitter.com/Mlbq9yc1G9 — Thomas Sparrow (@Thomas_Sparrow) December 5, 2016

With a wry smile, the Chancellor asked a pool of journalists in a clip captured by German media: "Does it rotate? And is it a good idea that it stands sideways?"