Texas officer dies after car plummets into sinkhole

Story highlights An off-duty police officer has died following a fatal crash into a sinkhole

San Antonio councilman calls for an investigation

(CNN) A police officer in San Antonio, Texas, has died after her car fell into a sinkhole Sunday night.

Dora Linda Nishihara, a Bexar County Sheriff Deputy, was off-duty at the time of the fatal crash, according to a post on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Twitter page. Two other people were injured.

We are heartbroken to confirm Deputy Dora Linda (Solis) Nishihara passed away after her car fell into a sinkhole Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fETVaqrrCJ — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) December 5, 2016

Nishihara, who had worked as a reserve deputy for seven years, had transitioned into a part-time deputy role at the Bexar County Courthouse, Bexar Sheriff Susan Pamerleau said in a statement.

"My heart and prayers go out to the family involved in this tragedy," San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said in a statement.

Emergency crews used cranes to lift the cars out of the sinkhole.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, Nishihara's car was headed down Quintana Road when it crashed into a 12-foot-deep sinkhole, CNN affiliate WOAI reported . Rushing water quickly poured into the car from a sewer main. Soon, the vehicle submerged.

