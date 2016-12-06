Story highlights Victims texted, turned to each other in their final moments

Many were a part of tight-knit creative communities

(CNN) As a raging fire consumed a warehouse in Oakland, California on Friday night, those trapped inside appeared to prepare themselves for death. They huddled together, shielding each other. They sent text messages to their loved ones, messages that would be their last goodbyes.

A mother of one of the victims told Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's office that she woke up on Saturday morning to a gutting message from her daughter on her phone.

"I'm going to die, mom," it said.

Kelly also confirmed a San Francisco Chronicle report that another victim had texted a similar message to their family: "I'm going to die," it said. And then, "I love you."

Kelly told CNN some of the 36 victims of the blaze were found hugging each other, as if to protect each other. He said some of those that had succumbed to the flames and smoke had time to think about their deaths.