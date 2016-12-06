Mom fights back against anti-Clinton meme using daughter's picture

Story highlights
- Altered photo of woman's daughter with Clinton appeared with anti-Muslim rhetoric
- Anti-Defamation League helped woman get that photo removed
(CNN)When a photo of her 4-year-old daughter posing with Hillary Clinton was turned into a disturbing meme, Jennifer Jones said she was in shock.
"I felt very violated and helpless and that I failed my child that this was out there for the world to see," she told Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday.
The photo featured Jones' daughter, Sullivan, dressed as Clinton for Halloween and posing with the presidential candidate. The day after the election, the photo was edited to contain anti-Muslim rhetoric and a provocative message about Clinton's stance on the refugee crisis.
Jones said she refused to remain powerless and took action to get the meme removed from the Internet.
After tracing the meme back to a Facebook page, Jones ultimately got the page administrators to take down the photo with help from her friends and family who bombarded the page owners with pleas to remove it.
But the photo remained on the Internet, so Jones contacted Pantsuit Nation, a Facebook page for Clinton supporters, which suggested she get in touch with the Anti-Defamation League.
Jonathan Vick, assistant director of cyberhate response at the Anti-Defamation League, explained that the Clinton campaign owned the photo, and anyone posting it without permission was violating an "agreement within the Internet community regarding honoring of copyrights."
The photo was taken down as a result of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act -- a victory and happy ending for Jones.
"We took that photo, and we made it ours again," Jones said. "My daughter proudly displays it in her bedroom. Secretary Clinton signed it and personalized it to her."