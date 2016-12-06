Mom fights back against anti-Clinton meme using daughter's picture

Story highlights Altered photo of woman's daughter with Clinton appeared with anti-Muslim rhetoric

Anti-Defamation League helped woman get that photo removed

(CNN) When a photo of her 4-year-old daughter posing with Hillary Clinton was turned into a disturbing meme, Jennifer Jones said she was in shock.

"I felt very violated and helpless and that I failed my child that this was out there for the world to see," she told Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday.

The photo featured Jones' daughter, Sullivan, dressed as Clinton for Halloween and posing with the presidential candidate. The day after the election, the photo was edited to contain anti-Muslim rhetoric and a provocative message about Clinton's stance on the refugee crisis.

Jones said she refused to remain powerless and took action to get the meme removed from the Internet.

After tracing the meme back to a Facebook page, Jones ultimately got the page administrators to take down the photo with help from her friends and family who bombarded the page owners with pleas to remove it.

