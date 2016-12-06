Former Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam dies at 42

Story highlights He was found dead in a Boulder, Colorado, park

Police are investigating the cause, but don't suspect foul play

(CNN) Rashaan Salaam, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1994 while at the University of Colorado, was found dead in a park in Boulder. He was 42.

No foul play is suspected, Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly said. She said the cause of death is under investigation. An autopsy was to be performed.

USA Today reported that Salaam's mother, Khalada Salaam, said that police told her they suspect the death is a suicide.

"They said they found a note and would share that with us when we get there," she told USA Today. CNN called Khalada Salaam on Tuesday night but didn't get a response.

Rashaan Salaam was found in Eben B. Fine Park just before 9 p.m. Monday.

