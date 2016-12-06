Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Michael Slager trial
We debated leading with that image because some of you will find it disturbing. And you should. It shows ex-South Carolina cop Michael Slager shooting an unarmed, fleeing man - Walter Scott - in the back, from 18 feet away -- on video. A judge declared a mistrial after at least one juror said he wouldn't vote to convict Slager and he wasn't changing his mind.
2. Oakland fire
They were musicians and singers, students and artists. And they were all really young. We're learning more about the people who perished in the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. One traveled to the warehouse to perform. Another was an elementary school teacher. One was just 17.
3. Fake news
Fake news has real consequences. You've heard about the D.C. pizzeria where an armed man walked in to "investigate" the made-up story about the Clinton campaign and a child sex ring. Four other businesses have also been targeted. Over in Italy, half of the most popular stories related to the weekend's failed referendum were fake. Here's how to spot them and outsmart them.
4. Syria civil war
Russia and China teamed up to veto a resolution for a week-long ceasefire in Aleppo. The Russians said it wasn't the right time for a vote since talks it's having with the US are making progress. A US official called that line a bunch of bull. Meanwhile, a 7-year-old Aleppo girl who captured the world's attention with her tweets posted a goodbye, saying 'Pray for us.'
5. Bill Cosby
It was the deposition that completely turned public opinion against him, and now it will be used against him in court. Bill Cosby's admission that he had affairs and gave women drugs so they'd have sex with him is admissible, a judge ruled.
Going, going, gone
This pic says it all. The populist wave is washing away the jobs and legacies of the leaders in it. Only one -- Germany's Angela Merkel -- remains.
Joe 2020?
Veep Joe Biden cracked the door open -- ever so slighting -- to a 2020 presidential run while joking around with reporters during a trip to the Senate.
Last laugh
The bad internet mocked a cleaner in Saudi Arabia for looking at jewelry. The good internet rallied behind him and showered him with gifts.
Otherwise, they're just like us
You don't need it, but here you go. Another way the ultra-rich are different than the rest of us -- on average they own nine homes and 19 cars.
Just in time for Christmas
At Amazon's new bricks-and-mortar store in Seattle, you don't have to stand in the checkout line, because there's an app for that.
