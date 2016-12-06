Dylann Roof will go on trial on Wednesday after rulings

Story highlights Dylann Roof has been deemed mentally fit to face 33 charges in a 2015 church massacre

He also faces state charges in the deaths of nine people

(CNN) On the eve of jury selection, a federal judge in Charleston, South Carolina, denied Dylann Roof's bid to have his trial delayed because of a mistrial in another case.

Roof, who is accused of killing nine people at a black church in 2015, sought the delay following a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous decision in the Michael Slager case.

The mistrial -- less than 48 hours before Roof is to go on trial Wednesday -- "is highly likely to create undue pressure on the jury to compensate for the judicial system's apparent failure to punish Mr. Slager by imposing a harsher punishment here," Roof's attorneys said in a motion filed Tuesday.

But US District Judge Richard Gergel would have none of that argument.

"The notion that a prospective juror in this case would respond to a mistrial in a state court case involving a police officer's alleged criminal activity by imposing greater than deserved punishment on a defendant who is alleged to have entered a church building during Wednesday night Bible study and committed completely unrelated crimes seems utterly farfetched and illogical to the court."

