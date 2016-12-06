Grad student charged in USC professor's stabbing death

Story highlights Suspect was a student in professor's lab course, CNN affiliate reports

(CNN) A University of Southern California graduate student has been charged with murder in last week's fatal stabbing of a university professor who was considered an expert in neuroimaging, authorities said Tuesday.

Jonathan David Brown, 28, also faces a special allegation that he personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.

Brown was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Siaufung "Bosco" Tjan, 50, was killed Friday inside his university office in the Seeley G. Mudd Building, police said.

Brown was a student in Tjan's introductory lab course, CNN affiliate KTLA-TV reported . The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived, police said.