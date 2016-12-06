Los Angeles bolsters security after transit system threat

Story highlights "We must remain calm but vigilant," sheriff says

Universal City Metro Red Line station was the object of a potential threat

(CNN) Law enforcement in Los Angeles bulked up its presence Tuesday on the Metro transit system after a tip about a threat.

The FBI says it got the tip from a foreign government source Monday and passed it along to authorities.

The Universal City Metro Red Line station was the object of a potential threat that was to take place Tuesday.

More police and sheriff's deputies, K-9 bomb teams and undercover officers have been deployed along the transit system.

Authorities briefed reporters Monday because of the specificity of the threat and assured commuters that there would be increased patrols and the Metro lines would be safe.

