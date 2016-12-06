CNN Student News - December 7, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 7, 2016

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the U.S., CNN Student News is looking back at the events of December 7, 1941 and bringing you the memories of a survivor. In a feature focused on biology and technology, we explain how bacteria could become a common source of light. And we show you what happens when cats join a yoga class.

TRANSCRIPT

