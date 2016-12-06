CNN Student News - December 7, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
December 7, 2016
On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the U.S., CNN Student News is looking back at the events of December 7, 1941 and bringing you the memories of a survivor. In a feature focused on biology and technology, we explain how bacteria could become a common source of light. And we show you what happens when cats join a yoga class.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!