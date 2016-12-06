Gene Machine: 'Cycling across the sea'

Story highlights Superyacht crew are 'sailing' across the sea for charity

From Holland to the Caribbean, 12 crew members will cycle over 4,500 miles

(CNN) It might take a miracle to walk on water, but the crew of the Gene Machine superyacht are hoping to go one step further by crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a bicycle.

Over the course of 17 days, captain Fraser Gow and his 11-person team have been taking turns on a stationary bike, pedaling their way across 4,736 nautical miles (8,771 kilometers.)

Setting off on November 24 from AMELS Shipyard, Holland, their journey takes them past Gibraltar, and onwards all the way to the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean.

Gene Machine has a cruising speed of 13 knots, meaning the crew are required to cycle an average of 516km per day as well as maintaining a speed of 21.5km per hour, if they're to keep up with their 55-meter superyacht.

Super Yacht Gene Machine was built in 2013 at the Amels Shipyard in Vlissingen, Holland.

"At first everyone laughed it off as being impossible," Gene Machine captain Fraser Gow told CNN. "To the best of my knowledge, I have never heard of anyone else attempting to cycle across ...

