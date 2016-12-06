Van Jones: Both political parties kind of suck

Story highlights Democrats and Republicans need to take a look in the mirror, Van Jones says

"We have to do better" about disagreeing with each other on issues, he says

"The Messy Truth," a special program hosted by Van Jones, airs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on CNN.

(CNN) It's been one month since the historic US election, and Van Jones wants the country to come together. But first he wants to explain "The Messy Truth" about the political climate in the United States.

Jones began his first live TV special, "The Messy Truth," on CNN on Tuesday night with what could be described as a cold dose of reality.

"It feels nearly impossible to have a productive conversation with 'the other side'," he said. "We are still acting like one side is always right and one side is always wrong."

An outspoken Democrat who once was President Barack Obama's environmental adviser, Jones admits he is guilty of such behavior as well.

Read More